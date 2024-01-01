Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured of his administration better support for businesses in 2024 to thrive as part of making Lagos a prosperous state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the Sol Beach Oniriu, one of the venues for the 72-hour #Greater Lagos Fiesta and countdown to the New Year, 2024.

The Special Guest at the event was the Niger State Governor, Umar Mohammed Bago, while State Executive Council (SEC) members, lawmakers at both the state and Federal were equally in attendance, among others.

The governor, who was excited that the state was peaceful, said that it was the reason the 72-hours of non-stop entertainment that included the 2024 countdown was made possible and held simultaneously in six venues across the state, including Sol Beach Oniru, Agege, Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry and Ajegunle.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the event is an annual tradition to celebrate music, entertainment, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos, saying it was also about supporting and appreciating the residents, culture, tourism and youth development.

The governor, who was flanked by the deputy governor Dr. Kadri Ọbafẹmi Hamzat, and other state executive council members, observed that the countdown to a new year was not peculiar to Lagos, saying that there was always a countdown in every city of the world, but quickly added that Lagos was marking it concurrently across six locations.

“We are happy because there is peace in Lagos. I want to thank all of you, this is another freshness and we hope to make it bigger next year. 2024 will be a glorious, better year for me and all of us, reaching our set career growth among other positives,” the governor said.

Before and after the governor’s speech, comedians and music artistes entertained the residents who had come to participate in the 72-hour non- stop entertainment as well as joined in the countdown to the New Year.

Also, at about 10 seconds to the New Year, there was a chorus countdown to 2024 by Governor Sanwo-Olu and the residents at the venue.

There was also fire works from excited residents, while on hand to entertain the guests were over 25 artistes and comedians that included Innocent Idibia popularly Tubaba; David Adeleke alias Davido; Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe also known as Kiss Daniel.

The crowd at the event stayed back till the last artiste, Miss Daniel, performed and did not leave immediately even after one of the DJs started playing popular afrobeat songs.

