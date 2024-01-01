Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, AbdulGafar Abiola, professionally known as Cute Abiola, has shared an inspiring story of how God answered the prayer he made during his first visit to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The content creator relished the story of his three visits to the holy land of Mecca in an Instagram post on Monday.

In a video taken during his first visit to Mecca in 2023, the skit maker prayed to Almighty God to make it possible for him and his wife, Khudrah, to return to Mecca with their child within the same year.

He said, “God, I’m saying this prayer for me and my wife, Khudrah. This year, I wish to bring my child here to give thanks to you. God, have mercy on me and my wife and grant my desire the way I want it.”

He also shared a picture taken during his second visit to the holy land with his wife heavily pregnant.

The skit maker subsequently shared another photograph taken in Mecca during their latest visit to the holy land with their child, Amir.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “GRATEFUL FOR EVERYONE, YA ALLAH! Check The slides For an Inspiring Story Testimony. 2024 will only Get Better! Alhamdulillah for Everything.”

Tribune Online reports that Cute Abiola and his wife, Khudrah Mosunmola welcomed their first child, Amir, back in June 2023.

