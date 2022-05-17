Sanwo-Olu gets Mustapha challenge: I have what it takes to address yearnings of Lagosians, Mustapha says

AHEAD of the May 20 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant on the party’s platform, Mr Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, on Monday, said he has what it takes to address some of the yearnings of people of Lagos, listing education, healthcare and infrastructure as his topmost priorities.

Mustapha, a former permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, said he is determined to address and change the narrative in other sectors, including power, if elected as the next governor of Lagos State.

The governorship hopeful said the people would see a Lagos that works for everyone, irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe and other differences.

Mustapha, while speaking with newsmen, said he would bring his vast experience in both private and public sectors which he garnered at home and abroad to bear.

He said Lagos deserves the best, saying it was uniquely placed to be able to address the power issue leveraging on the support from the telecommunication industry.

Mustapha said there are many strategies and workable plans that the state can leverage on in order to develop more independent power plants and guarantee constant power supply for the residents.





Harping on health sector, he said there are ways of building more hospitals on a lease and accelerated framework as it is done in developed countries, add- ing that hospital equipment could also be procured on a lease.

“Where Lagos State finds itself now is not different from where New York City found itself in the 70s. Where are the new ideas we have to table?

“For instance, we need to build new schools, we need to build new hospitals, we need to provide equipment for the new hospitals. We need to build new infrastructure. We want every citizen, irrespective of background, to be able to become whoever he choses to be.

“The time now calls for men of goodwill and idea to come to the table and bring in ideas that will cause critical growth in the education and health sector and in the infrastructure space,” he said.