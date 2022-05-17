(BREAKING) Explosion rocks Sabongari in Kano

Latest NewsTop News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Many injured, NNPC explosion fire outbreak, bauchi, explosion
FILE PHOTO

AN explosion rocked Aba Road, Sabongari area of Kano. A source said it was a gas explosion close to a primary school. Details later…

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu gets Mustapha challenge: I have what it takes to address yearnings of…

Latest News

Tinubu has touched the lives of many positively ― Emir of Ilorin

Latest News

2023: Taraba APC delegates pledge 90% votes for Amaechi

Latest News

Students block major highways in Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun over ASUU strike

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More