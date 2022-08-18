Sanwo-Olu assures of govt commitment to greater Lagos project

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his administration’s unwavering commitment and determination to bring to reality the Greater Lagos desired by all residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, gave the commitment on Thursday, while speaking at a one-day workshop themed: “Mosque Management – The Role of Every Individual,” held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island, and organized for Imams and Central Mosque Officials by the Lagos State Council of Imams and Ulama, assuring that the commitment also remained unshaken.

“Our commitment is unwavering and our determination to bring to reality the Greater Lagos of our collective desire in unshaken,” he said.

The governor, while thanking the residents and religious leaders for the support and prayers which the administration had enjoyed over the years, emphasized that such had contributed immensely to the realization of various programmes aimed at improving the well being of the residents of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that government would continue to count on their support and prayers as the administration approaches the end of its first tenure in office and look forward to peaceful, free and credible elections in 2023.

On the workshop, the governor said the mosque plays a vital role in the lives of every Muslim not only as a place of worship but, also a centre of knowledge and socialization, adding that this crucial role, places on the shoulders of the Imam and other members of the management committee very important responsibility of ensuring that the mosque and its environment were properly maintained.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that considering the evolving reality and changing expectations, the task must be seen as a collective responsibility between the management of the mosque and every individual Muslim who, he said were also expected to contribute towards sustaining the house of God.

He emphasized that like every organization, leaders of the mosque should play an essential role in encouraging and inspiring the people to contribute their quota towards achieving a common goal.

Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suliamon Oluwatoyin Abu-Noulla, earlier in his welcome address, disclosed that the workshop was organized with the objectives of improving the capacity of Chief Imams and Mosque officials to effectively and efficiently carry out the responsibility of managing the affairs of the Mosque in line with current realities and global best practices.