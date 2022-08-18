Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation splashes N20m on 40 outstanding civil servants

THE Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has dolled out N20 million of N500,000 each to 40 federal civil servants that emerged as recipients of the Presidential Public Service Merit Award, in June this year in Abuja.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and Chairman of AIG Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, presented the cheques to the 40 beneficiaries drawn from different categories of the federal workers in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The beneficiaries confirmed receiving the alerts of the N550,000 each.

The event was under the auspices of The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, named after the later mother of Mr AIG Imoukhuede.

Mr Imoukhuede, in his speech, promised that the donation would be an annual award where 40 top performing civil servants would be given N500,000 each.

He also pledged that the prize money could be increased alongside the number of beneficiaries as the situations permits.

He said: “We recognise the crucial role the civil service plays in national development and how high-performing public servants can improve the living standards of Nigerians. It is therefore necessary that we recognise and reward those civil servants who diligently carry out their duties for the benefit of all Nigerians.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We hope that this award will incentivize all civil servants to strive for professionalism and excellence in their work.”

The endowment that funds these cash awards for top performing civil servants forms part of the multi-billion Naira funding commitment the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is financing to support Nigerian public service reform.

As part of a partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, it is also currently facilitating the digitalisation of the civil service and is providing strategic support for a culture change campaign, which seeks to inculcate positive values in civil servants.

Additionally, the Foundation also is building the capacity of the civil service workforce by offering scholarships to University of Oxford post-graduate programs both in England as well as in-country.

On her part, Dr Yemi-Esan commended the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation for motivating and putting smiles on civil servants’ faces, which will spur them to perform better.





“I want to admonish you to use the money wisely. Invest in something profitable that would yield much more.

“The men, pls don’t use it to marry more wives. Invest it in agric-business and other profitable ventures. So that in years to come you can point at something you did with the money.

“Once you start spending it, it would finish. You should invest so that once you look back you can see that you invested your money and it has yielded much more,” she said.