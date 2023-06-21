The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has inaugurated a 47-man Ad-hoc Committees on Peer Review Mechanism of Elected Leaders in order to assist political parties to achieve the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) which is part of their manifestos.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Engr Yabagi Sani, while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Peer Review Mechanism is an important tool that will help the Council to assess progress the elected members are making towards achieving Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

He said the SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“As Party leaders, we have a crucial role to play in the implementation of the SDGs. We are responsible for ensuring that the policies and programs our elected members implement are aligned with the SDGs and that we make progress towards achieving the targets set out in the Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“The Peer Review Mechanism is an important tool that will help us to assess progress our elected members are making towards achieving Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“It provides an opportunity for our Governors to learn from each other, share best practices, and identify areas where they need to improve”, Sani said.

He said through the Peer Review Mechanism, elected members can work together to identify the challenges and opportunities in their respective states, and develop strategies and activities that will help them achieve the Inaugural Speech promises, Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

Sani noted that IPAC will also engage with all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector entities, and individuals, to ensure that everyone is involved in the implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism.

“We must work together to mobilize resources, share knowledge, and coordinate efforts. I am confident that through the Peer Review Mechanism, we can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the Party Manifesto and SDGs.

“I therefore charge us to work together to build a nation where no one is left behind, where everyone has access to education, healthcare, and clean water, where the planet is protected, and where peace and prosperity are enjoyed by all.

“I urge all members of these committees to take their responsibilities seriously and work diligently to ensure that we make progress towards achieving Party Manifesto and the SDGs through the effective implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism. I look forward to working with you all in the coming months and years”, he added.





