In a remarkable display of interfaith co-operation, a pastor led a group of Christians in joining Muslims to clean the Eid prayer ground, as part of the Sallah celebration in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

This initiative was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, interfaith dialogue, religious tolerance, better understanding among different faiths in the area as well as the state.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, organized the delegation of Christian who went to the Eid praying ground to clean the prayer ground in preparation for the forthcoming sallah celebration which is coming up in five days time.

The Christian delegation went to Kasuwar Magani in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state where they joined their Muslim friends to clear the Eid prayer ground.

This joint effort, involving both Christian Pastors and lmams, was intended to create a clean environment for Muslims to pray, thereby fostering peace and unity in the area.

Speaking,Pastor Buru emphasised that both Muslims and Christians worship one God and have their holy books, the Bible and the Quran.

Accompanied by Rev. Danjuma Mazadu and some Christians youths, he said”We came here to support our brothers to cut the grass and clear all the dirt around the mosque, with the goal of promoting peace and unity,”

While wishing Muslims worldwide a happy Sallah celebration, he called on wealthy individuals to remember orphans, widows, and street beggars during the festivities.

The cleaning exercise, which lasted for several hours, allowed Christians and Muslims to engage in dialogue, exchange gestures of friendship, and discuss ways to promote religious tolerance and understanding.

“We thank our Muslim brothers for the opportunity given to us to support them in cleaning the mosque area.”

He also extended greetings to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi, Sheik Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zazzaky, and Sheik Ahmed Mahmud Gumi, sheik salihu Mai-barota, and Muhammad Sanusi ,the Emir of Kano.

In his own remark ,Rev Danjuma Mazadu Makama of Kasuwar Magani said they came to the mosque praying ground to help muslims to clean the environment in preparation for the forthcoming sallah celebration coming up in few days time.

Also a Christian youth leader in the area Johathan Peter said that they have been doing this for many years in order to enhance good relationship between christians and muslims in the community.

Responding ,Imam Akilu Mohammed, the Chief lmam at Kajuru community expressed happiness over the kind gesture of the pastors and other christians, saying, their actions are worthy of emulation.

“This is not the first time our Christian brothers have helped us cut the grasses in our surrounding. They supported us last year in clearing the mosque premises, which has helped in promoting peace and religious tolerance in the area.

He also noted that during a recent windstorm disaster that damaged churches and mosques, both communities visited each other and prayed for protection from Almighty God to avent future occurrence.