The national body of Saki Parapo, home and in the diaspora has expressed gratitude to the state governor, Seyi Makinde for signing into law the bill to rename the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic after Babalaje of Sakiland and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), Cheif Michael Adeniyi koleosho.

A statement signed by the national president of the body, Chief Adejumobi Festus Adedayo and a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune through the national Publicity Relations Officer (PRO) of Saki Parapo, Sola Ailako said the decision to rename The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic as MAK Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, is a significant tribute to a distinguished public figure and doyen of Oke-Ogun area, the Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement read in part:”It is a well deserved honour bestowed to an icon with legacy of selfless service, dedication to education and his contribution to nation building which aligned with the values and goals of the institution.

“Honouring Chief Koleosho in this manner, the governor has not only pay homage to a great leader but has also boost the reputation and heritage of the institution.

“Saki community is grateful for the gesture which is the harbinger of inspiration to the current and future generations of the entire Saki community to uphold the virtue of excellence, integrity and commitment to public service.

“The foresight of Governor Makinde to rename the institution after Babalaje of Sakiland is timely and it is in line with the inspiration to preserve his good legacies.”

“On behalf of the Saki community, we commend His Excellency by renaming the institution after the icon who fought to ensure the establishment of the institution in 1981 and his vision to uplift the Oke-Ogun area when it was not given attention in all sectors.

“There is no doubt that the administration of Governor Makinde has performed creditably well in the last five years. ln his first term, many projects were completed, including light up Oyo projects, 65 kilometres Moniya-ljaye-lseyin road, Saki township dualisation, bus terminals, completion of primary health centre per ward, among others.”

Adebayo stressed that in the last five years, Governor Makinde has conducted two hitch-free local government elections thereby strengthening local government areas’ administration in the state.

