The Ogun State Police Command confirmed on Monday the arrest of 19 people suspected to be cultists in connection with the recent clashes between two rival cult groups in Sagamu.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Omolola Odutola, stated that the arrest was made possible during a successful tactical operation carried out by the command.

Odutola explained that the tactical operation, which occurred on Sunday, led to the arrest of one Ogunnibi Hammed, the kingpin of the Eiye Confraternity.

She noted that the notorious cultist had been widely known for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in the state.

The PPRO mentioned that the operation was a result of a combined effort between the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the Anti-Cultism Unit (AKU), and the Obalende Division of the police force.

The PPRO added that the police acted on intercepted information, stating that the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in various areas of the state, including Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Ilishan.

Those apprehended were Sodipo Azeez, also known as Bintobo, Ilori Gbenga, Lamina Yusuf, Kolawole Rasaq, Adelaja Otusanya, Adeyemi Soneye, Oseni Toheeb, Thank God Naba, Lekan Qudus, Adelusi Omotayo, Timothy Monday, Ayomide Ishmael, Oboje Jeremiah, Ayoola Oladayo, Jacob Chidi, John Innocent, Ayangbile Victor, and Jacob Sunday.

She stated that aside from Hammed, 18 other suspected cultists who were arrested had confessed to being active members of different cult groups.

She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered an immediate investigation into the individuals apprehended.

“As the investigation progresses, the police will provide updates to the public regarding any relevant developments in this case,” she said.

