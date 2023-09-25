The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Mohammed Bello Matawalle, has strongly condemned the abduction of female students at Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, stating that security forces are already on the trail of the abductors.

This was conveyed in a statement provided to defence correspondents in Abuja by the acting director (press and public relations) of the Ministry of Defence, Attari Hope.

According to the statement, the Minister, while denouncing the act, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, the academic community, and the entire citizenry of Zamfara State for the tragic abduction.

He stated, “I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits.”

Assuring the citizens of the state about the safe release of the students, Dr Matawalle mentioned that both the air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within the state to track down the abductors of innocent students.

The Minister emphasised that all necessary measures would be taken to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, highlighting that securing the release of the abducted students is a collective effort.

According to the Minister, “As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, I condemn and vow to secure the release of the abducted students.”

He further assured the citizens of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing security for their lives and property.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…





FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…