The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau State, Mallam Nura Mohammad, has called on security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing of 70-year-old community leader Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam, in Mangu local government area of the state.

Recall that the community leader was killed last Saturday by criminals in the Panyam district of Mangu local government area in a horrifying incident.

Mallam Mohammad told journalists that the 70-year-old man was ambushed and killed by assailants while on a motorcycle shortly after a visit to some people within the locality.

The attack was a surprise to the community, considering his age and his position as a community leader. He appealed to the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We appreciate the efforts of the military, police, and other security personnel regarding this unfortunate incident, but they should intensify their efforts to identify those responsible and bring them to justice in line with the law of the land,” he added.

He further expressed condolences to the immediate family of the late Ardo, condemning the barbaric act.

He emphasised that the late Ardo was a peace-loving man who abhorred violence in all its forms.

The incident was seen as a plan by criminals to disrupt the prevailing peace in Mangu local government.

He urged the people in Mangu local government and specifically in Panyam district to remain calm and avoid any actions that might lead to a breakdown of law and order, as the security agencies are currently investigating the incident.

