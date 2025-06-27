FG appoints Morenike Grace as Chair of Nigerian Legion National Council

The Federal Government has appointed Morenike Grace Henry (JP) as the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion.

According to a press release signed by Henry David, Assistant Chief Information Officer at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has named Morenike Grace Henry (JP) as the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion.

“This is another positive addition to the current government scorecard in support of the women affirmative action by the President Tinubu-led administration.

“The appointment of Morenike Grace as the Chair Nigerian Legion is also noteworthy as it marks the first time in Nigeria’s history that a female has occupied this position.”

The statement described Henry as “an esteemed veteran, coordinator and the pioneer of Female Military Veteran Association (FMVA) and Director of Corporate Affairs National HQ Nigerian Legion” who “stands out as both the first female and the first individual to be so appointed by Federal Government as high-ranking position within Nigerian Legion.”

It further added: “Morenike began her career in the Army as a Dental Nurse and she has attended so many military trainings during her career and after joining Nigerian Legion, she is a mother who has devoted her life to providing succor to the vulnerable especially women, children and the veterans who are in need, her appointment is a right peg in the right hole.

“She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment in various capacities, including her roles as the Chief Executive Officer of a voluntary organization called Hengramore Care Home and as the Director of Corporate Services in the Nigerian Legion, she has used her good offices to align Nigerian Legion with International Veteran organizations both in UK, US and Canada.”

The release concluded that in her new role, ” Morenike as the Chair Nigerian Legion is expected to leverage her rare experience and dedication to excellence in working with the country’s Ministry of Defence to promote the welfare of ex-servicemen and foster comradeship among them.

“To also engage in activities that support the families of deceased veterans, assist with the training, employment, and settlement of ex-servicemen, and ensure they receive due recognition and support.”

