A former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Alhaji Umar Ajiyia Isa, has described as false claims that he was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday over an alleged $7.2bn fraud.

Isa was reported to have been arrested by the anti-corruption commission over an alleged $7.2billion fraud perpetrated with the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

A former Managing Director of Warri Refinery, Jimoh Olaaunkanmi, was also reported to have been arrested by EFCC in connection with ongoing investigations of key officials on the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the three Nigerian refineries.

The top officers involved in key NNPCL projects, it was reported, were being investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, diversion of funds and kickbacks from contractors.

Reacting to the report in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Abuja, Isa, who was said to be in charge of disbursement of funds for the TAM of the three refineries, described the report as false.

According to the statement, contrary to report of being arrested, he personally submitted himself to EFCC, declaring that at no time was he arrested in relation to an alleged $7.2 billion relating to transactions at the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

“Nobody arrested me for any $7.2 billion in relation to any refinery fraud. I voluntarily submitted myself for questioning to the EFCC and thereafter I went home. To see in the media of stories of my arrest over fraud is unfortunate,” he stated.

He added that he served at NNPCL and left the Company with his integrity intact as nobody ever accused him of any fraud while at the Company.

The former CFO said, “I served at NNPC Limited and I left with my integrity intact. Nobody has accused me of any fraud throughout my sojourn at the Company. People who are pushing this false narrative of arrests and detention just want to tarnish my reputation.”

Isa, however, stated that he was ready at anytime to defend his reputation and years of service at the NNPCL, submitting that, “I am in this country and any day and anytime the EFCC request me to appear before them I will be present.”

