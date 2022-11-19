S3x during pregnancy

I am 4 months pregnant with my first pregnancy. My husband and I want to engage in sex but I am afraid in case it affects my pregnancy. Kindly advise me.

Abibat (by SMS)

Pregnancy is a normal part of life. During pregnancy a woman is not sick or fragile. It is true there are some restrictions in foods and activities, but for the most part women are encouraged to live a healthy, active life during pregnancy – and sex falls into the category of a normal life activity.

Sex can help foster a feeling of closeness for a couple during a time of very significant transition. It will not harm a healthy pregnancy.

There are a few situations where it is not advisable to have sex in pregnancy. If you have a placenta praevia, where the placenta is lying over the cervix, it is not safe to have sex because sex can trigger uterine contractions which can cause bleeding. Also, if there is bleeding in the first trimester, it is best to check with your doctor and then avoid sex until the health of the pregnancy has been assessed and the bleeding has stopped. In most cases sex can resume as the pregnancy progresses.

Outside of these situations there is no problem with having sex in pregnancy.

