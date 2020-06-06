S3x channels make wives to initiate s3x

ONE secret husbands must keep close to the chest is the s3x channels of their wives. This is because it is one thing that works like magic to make a wife initiate s3x in her marriage. This has no hold back even with the religious or tradition inclined wives. All wives will turn jelly when their husbands tune in to their s3x channels. This secret of s3x channels was first mentioned to me by a 70+ year old man, when I started writing for Saturday Tribune. According to the man, a woman will throw caution to the wind to have s3x with a man who will get her on her s3x channel. This is the turn on for any woman, any time, any day, when it comes to the matter of s3x.

According to the man, getting a woman to have s3x with you is like getting the television channel of your choice. Until you tune in to the frequency of that television channel, you will never be able to enjoy the programmes from the television station. Likewise is the case with a woman in the matter of s3x. You must get her on her s3x channel, otherwise you will not enjoy s3x with her, or make her enjoy s3x with you. That is why foreplay is important in the act of s3x. That play is to help get the s3x channel of your wife. Once accomplished, the remaining part of the s3x act becomes easy.

What is a s3x channel?

It is the highest s3xual pleasure point of a woman. It is her point of no return, where she wants to have s3x, like a monkey who sees banana, and will stop at nothing to have that banana. That is when you begin to hear funny expressions such as….. You know what I mean? If you don’t know, then you have been doing badly in bed with your wife. You have to change your game, otherwise, you may lose her, or share her with another man. I am sure you don’t want that to happen. No husband does. Then, get a copy of my book, Enjoying Great s3x Life. It’s worth more than the monetary value.

Categories of s3x Channels

Though, there is usually one channel for a woman, it will be good for husbands to know the different types so as to guide them in the search for the channel for individual wife.

Clitoris channel: This is tuned to using the finger tips to stimulate the clitoris in a soft and tender way. This produces pleasure for every woman. But, if it is your wife’s channel, the signal will be so strong for you to have a good reception. By the time she comes on, switching over to the Reversed Cow-girl style will almost drive her wild with joy.

Pubic hair/ Vagina channel: This is accessed by gentle strokes and pulls with your fingers.

Nipples Channel: This channel will be available with the use of finger tips and/or tongue on it. Sucking away at the nipples also produces the desired result.

However, be careful not to attack the breasts, but gently caress it. If not, you will get turned down by her, instead of turning her on. In case you are wondering what constitute an attack: biting the breasts with teeth or pulling at the breasts.

Buttocks Channel: The tool for tuning in to this channel is your hands, by caressing and fondling away at it.

Inner thighs Channel: You gently strove or rub the inner of the thighs to get signal from this channel.

Kissing Channel: You have to be able to master different types of kisses if this is the s3x channel of your wife. You produce real fireworks here with the lips and tongue.

Once you get the s3x channel of your wife, you can be rest assured that she will be the one to initiate s3x with you. The game changer is to be to identify the s3x channel, and stylishly tune in to it without her being conscious of what you are doing. Once you get her, she will rush you like bees attacking inclineeycomb. If you try to touch your wife in a particular spot, and she is kind of trying to stop you from doing so, it may be a pointer to her s3x channel. Once at the right channel, you can go on to other channels as well. They all can produce pleasure for the wife.

My book, enjoying great s3x life, is a master piece manual for couples who want to enjoy honeymoon forever in their marriage. Call 08112658560 for details.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story

COVID-19: African Nations Get $9.8bn As IMF Supports 66 Countries With $23bn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided over $23 billion in emergency financial assistance and debt relief to 66 member countries facing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. According to information sourced from IMF’s website on Thursday, sub-Saharan Africa got the highest support of $9.81 billion… Read full story

Osun Relaxes Curfew, Now 9pm To 5am

The governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy, following the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children

Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… Read full story