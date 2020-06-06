COVID-19: Obiano inaugurates committee on tricycle park management to curb pandemic

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has inaugurated a 23-Man Committee to regulate commercial tricycle transport sub-sector in various loading points across the state.

The committee, headed by Mr Chuks Okafor was charged with the responsibility to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic, issuing unapproved tickets to tricycle operators and all forms of levies that could constitute multiple taxations and also help minimize criminalities among the operators.

Inaugurating the committee over the weekend in Awka, on behalf of the governor, the State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, said the move was in response to Governor Obiano’s directive to streamline commercial tricycle transport system in the state.

He added that the Anambra State House of Assembly had passed a resolution calling on Government to re-organise operations of commercial tricycles popularly known as `KEKE NAPEP’.

The commissioner noted that the government considered it proper to protect members of Commercial Tricycle Owners and Riders Welfare Association (CTORWAAS) from extortion and harassment by touts.

While urging the committee to be strictly guided by its terms of reference, he said the government would support them with security operatives to enable them to achieve the desired result.

“The committee is to ensure that all government policies, regulations, checks on criminal activities, traffic rules and guidelines including COVID-19 laws as it concerns tricycle operation in the state are properly observed.

“They are to coordinate and oversee proper packing and loading of commercial tricycles in the state for the purpose of free flow, orderliness on the roads,’’ Madubuko said.

Responding, the Committee Chairman, Mr Okafor, said he was delighted at being considered to head the committee, assuring that he would do the needful to sanitise the system.

State Chairman CTORWAAS, Mr Sylvester Obiora, extolled the state government for setting up the committee to liberate its members from extortion and harassment by touts.

He, then, pledged to offer assistance and support services to the committee to enable it to succeed in the task assigned to it.

Committee Secretary, Mr Elvis Okolie said the initiative would tackle some of the challenges facing commercial tricycle operators and prayed for God’s wisdom to enable it to deliver on promises made.

Other Members of the committee include Mr Sam Odinye, Mr Chika Ekwenugo, SSA Transport, Mr Toochukwu Anyaoku, Mr Jude Agumadu, Mr Innocent Obagha and representatives of Ministry of Transport.

