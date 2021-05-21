S.O.S: Slim Joe needs help!

Popular recording artiste and entertainer, Slim Joe Omo Alajo (Joshua Olonitan) is reportedly down with kidney ailment and needs N15million for surgery to rise to his feet again.

The entertainer, who ruled the airwaves with ‘O ti Yanyan’ and many other hit songs and collaborations, was diagnosed with the kidney failure and has been on dialysis for some time.

The versatile entertainer, who hails from Odo-Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, needs the kind support of Nigerians to raise the required amount to stay alive.

