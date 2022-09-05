Rumble as another faction nullifies Babayemi’s expulsion from Osun PDP

Expulsion of the former governorship aspirant of the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dotun Babayemi, from the party over alleged anti-party activities is now causing ripples as another faction within the party in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State nullified his expulsion, saying executive members of Babayemi’s Ward 02 who had last week announced the expulsion were illegal and not recognised by the court.

Speaking on the expulsion at a press conference held at PDP Local Government Secretariat, Oke Church of the town on Monday, Secretary of the PDP Ward 02 in the community, Mr. Adekunle Munurudeen described the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against Babayemi as mere fabrication.

He however described the expulsion as facade and nullity, arguing that “Babayemi was the authentic candidate of the party for the 2022 governorship election in the state because his political camp is the valid group that has duly elected Ward Executive that can commence a disciplinary process by virtue of Section 57 of the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution, 2017 as amended.

“The persons who claimed to be the Ward 2 Executive Committee upon which they purportedly carried out the alleged expulsion of Omooba Dotun Babayemi, usurped the powers of the Ward 2 Executive Committee.

“The authentic and valid Ward 2 Executive Committee of the party was confirmed by a valid and subsisting Court Order on the 3rd of March, 2022 and subsequently re-affirmed on the 10th of March, 2022.

“The following ordinary PDP members from Ward 2, namely; Chief Julius Awodeji, Hon Isiaka Rabiu, Bukayo Ogunleye and Lekan Adegbenle etc, who purportedly expelled Omooba Dotun Babayemi as Ward 2 Executive Committee, were not the duly elected Ward 2 Executive who were recognized and authenticated by Court of competent jurisdiction on the 3rd of March, 2022 and re-affirmed on the 10th of March, 2022 in Suit No: HIJ/6/2022.

“The said purported Disciplinary Proceedings and the subsequent expulsion of Omooba Dotun Babayemi by persons not recognised by the PDP Constitution and valid court orders is the greatest fraud and albeit void ab initio and of no legal consequences.

“As a result, the whole exercise was procedurally wrong as the constitution of party was flagrantly abused and not adhered to. To this effect, all the aforementioned PDP members who partook in this illegal charade are hereby suspended from the party pending the constitution of a Disciplinary Committee to evaluate their actions and that necessary steps in line with the Constitution of our great party PDP, are taken,” he submitted.

Meanwhile, Babayemi had earlier approached the Supreme Court after he lost at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal in a suit he instituted against the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the July 16 governorship candidate of the party.

It will be recalled that Babayemi was expelled from the party as announced last week Friday by acclaimed party executive members from his eqrd in Gbongan over alleged anti-party activities.





After the announcement of the expulsion, the Babayemi campaign organization in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Kayode Oladeji said, “those who carried out the shenanigans they called expulsion of Omooba Dotun Babayemi from the PDP, are ignorant of the rules that govern the party.”

According to him, “they and their sponsors are only being clever by half in their bid to browbeat Babayemi, a man of the people. They are jesters who enjoy amusing themselves.”

But the acclaimed secretary of the ward explained that they arrived at the decision after an emergency meeting held on July 12, 2022 and after extensive deliberations resolved and set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to look into the petitions written against him and to look for appropriate recommendations on the allegation.

According to him, “Prince Babayemi however failed to appear before the committee to respond to the allegations at the expiration of the seven days which lapsed on 19th of July, 2022.”