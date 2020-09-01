Rubber cultivation can generate 640,000 jobs in 10 years ― Farmers

Rubber production, processing and marketing can create more than 640,000 direct job opportunities among youths in 10 years with the support of stakeholders and governments in agriculture in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kwara State chapter of the National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPMAN) in Ilorin, the national president of the association, Mr Peter Igbinosun, who stressed the importance of rubber, noted that every country need rubber products.

“The fight against COVID-19 is better won through the use of rubber products as everything you see is rubber; the car, bike tyre, shoes, facemask, children wares are all made from rubber. No rubber, no nation,” he said.

Igbinosun, who stressed the need to make agro rubber business a worthwhile investment in Nigeria, said there is a need to employ 640, 000 people directly in plantation project and provide planting materials for a period between 2020/2030 in order to plant and re-plant 160,000 hectares, as well as ensure technical assistance.

Especially, he said that rubber project in Kwara would employ 15,000 people directly in farming activities and 25 others on direct contract and service provision.

Igbinosun said that objective of NARPPMAN is to revive rubber sector and its value chain in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria by establishing and replanting 160,000 hectares of rubber plantations in 10 years, “contribute to the management of the natural resources by developing the production of a natural renewable raw material, provide to the communities, the state and the country a sustainable means for poverty alleviation, contribute at least 12 per cent of the world’s rubber production.”

He said that NARPPMAN has worked to ensure that rubber re-gained its pride of place amongst agricultural produce in Nigeria, adding that it has been listed amongst agricultural commodities to be developed in Nigeria.

He added that they are working with all stakeholders and government agencies at federal, state and local governments to ensure that rubber development and advancement are considered worthwhile in Nigeria.

He said the 10-year project will cost the sum N262,036,510,221.43 to actualise.

“In Kwara State, the ten-year project will cost the N 8,212,803,667.84 to plant 3,000 hectares. This project in Kwara will employ 15,000 people directly involved in farming activities and 25 others on direct contract and service provision,” he said.

He appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Environment and sustainability, Ministry of Trade and Investment and other relevant government agencies in the state to give the necessary support, cooperation and attention that would assist them to achieve their planned goals in the state.

“We promise to hold ourselves bound to deliver to the glory of God the goals and vision of this association and to drive with a clear mission to make Agro Rubber business a worthwhile investment venture in Nigeria. We believe that with your unflinching cooperation, we will all make NARPPMAN a major contributor to national income not only through local production in the value chain but also a global players in the international market,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Murtala Olarewaju, stressed the need for diversification of the economy as the country looks for alternative natural resources to crude oil.

The governor also promised to support the people to actualise their planned goal in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of National Rubber Producers, processors and Marketer Association of Nigeria NARPPMAN, Kwara State chapter, Prince Alex Gbenga Ogundele, said that the association is focused on economic empowerment through rubber cultivation for sustainable community development to alleviate poverty

Ogundele, who decried the high rate of unemployment in the country, said that objectives of the association, in use of rubber production, processing and marketing, can offer a possible solution to unemployment in Kwara State.

