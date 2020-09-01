Director Of Finance & Accounts, Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Moses Okpo is dead

The death of the Director of Finance and Account of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Moses Chimereze Okpo, has been confirmed.

Reports said he died on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Speaking with Tribune Online on phone on Tuesday, spokesperson to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Mr Ani Ekong, confirmed the passing.

He said Okpo had been sick for about a year before his eventual demise last weekend.

When further prodded on the cause of the death, Ekong said it was unrelated to COVID-19 as Okpo had fallen ill before the pandemic set in.

“There’s been misinformation going on. People think that he was the Director that died in NDDC some months ago of COVID-19 and buried last week.

“But this man that died is the Director of Finance and Account in the ministry in Abuja and I learnt he’s been very sick for a long time of over a year before he passed on,” Ekong noted.

He added that Honourable Minister Godswill Akpabio on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family.

Mr Okpo’s death is coming barely three months after the Director of Finance at the NDDC, Ibang Etanga, died.

According to financialreportingcouncil.gov.ng, Mr Okpo was a former Director, Finance & Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

An experienced financial professional, he had over 24 years of experience serving in the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, National Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and Federal Ministry of Transport.

He had an HND Accounts from Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Masters in Business Administration from Ondo State University.

In addition to these, he was a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Mr Okpo was a native of Abia State and was born on March 6th, 1961.

He left behind a wife and children.

