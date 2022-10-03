Rotary honours best performing student in Ibadan

As part of the Basic Education and Literacy Development Month of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro has honoured a girl for her outstanding performance in her examination.

IyanuOluwa Tawa Ojuko, a former student of Ibadan International School, Iyaganku quarters, passed all her Cambridge International examinations.

Speaking at the Basic Education and Literacy month held at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan, the President of the club, Mr Oluseye Diyan, said Ojuko, with her performance, should be celebrated to serve as an encouragement to others.

He said: “Girls are important in every society and that is why greater attention is placed on them all over the world. Nigeria is no exception and in the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho, in commemoration of Basic Education and Literacy Development Month, we are pleased to celebrate a girl child who has excelled in the academic world.

“IyanuOluwa Ojuko is one out of few who have distinguished themselves. It, therefore, gives our club joy to celebrate her and her achievement so as to serve as an impetus to other girls in a world largely dominated by the men folk.”

In her acceptance speech, Ojuko said she had been working hard as a child in order to excel and thanked her mum for her words of encouragement.

She said: “As a child, I always wanted more. My mother always told me that to succeed in life, l had to be hungry, and never complacent. This ideology drove me from the young age of five to always want to do better than l had previously done.

“Obviously, like any other child, l got distracted along the way but all my efforts culminated in my IGCSE exams. I was already happy with my results, but what really pushed it over the top were the Cambridge awards.

“To be honoured for my achievements by Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro is so special to me after growing up for 16 years in Ibadan, it is amazing to be recognised by an organisation so well respected in the community and worldwide. And more importantly, l hope this can motivate other young boys and girls, both in Ibadan and everywhere else, to keep being ‘hungry’ and doing the best that they can.”

Meanwhile, a counselling psychologist, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile, has charged parents and stakeholders to take the education of their wards as a priority.

Stating that education is regarded as the bedrock of any society, Mrs Otesile said its importance to national development cannot be overemphasised.

According to her, she stated that any society that is serious about development must, therefore, educate its citizenry.

“It is as a result of this that the dwindling fortune of Nigeria’s educational sector can be revived.”

Speaking on the theme; Education a panacea or farce, Otesile, who is the founder of Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEC), lauded the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro for giving attention to the education of the younger ones.





She said: “When you talk about development in any country, it is a collaborative effort and the Rotary Club has taken a bold step to give attention to education because children are guaranteed tomorrow.”

