Father Mbaka removed from Adoration Ministry, sent to Monastery

Embattled Enugu Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has been removed as Spiritual Director from the Adoration Ministry.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Calistus Onaga has thrown a bigger twist in the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), simmering saga by removing Rev Camillus Ejike Mbaka.

Rev Fr Anthony Amadi has been appointed as the new Director of the Ministry.

Fr Ejike Mbaka was instructed to go to a monastery for deep prayers to ask God for proper directions over his calling which he made controversial.

The Adoration Ministry, which was shut down three months ago, was re-opened on Sunday, with Spiritual Director ministering at the Adoration ground with a 10 am Holy Mass.

Mbaka’s trouble started three months ago after he preached against Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Am Healthy, Fit To Serve Nigerians ― Tinubu

Two-term Lagos State Governor and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he is physically fit for the rigour of the Presidency…….Father Mbaka removed

Islamic Cleric Who Saved Christians, Airport Cleaner Among 437 National Honourees

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has listed an 87-year-old Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdulahi Abubakar; a cleaner, Joseph Agu; security guard, Rahim Mohammed and Misa Usman, among notable Nigerians…..…Father Mbaka removed

States To Access World Bank’s $750m Facility By December —Presidency

Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, at the weekend, disclosed that state governments will start accessing the World Bank’s $750 million facility by December 2022..…Father Mbaka removed

MAN Faults Increase In MPR, CRR, Says Tougher Times Await Nation’s Manufacturing Sector





THE Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the recent increase of the two monetary parameters, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).…..Father Mbaka removed

Decomposing Bodies Of Two Missing Ladies Found In Kwara Hospital CMD’s Office

Decomposing bodies of two women earlier declared missing have been found in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.…..Father Mbaka removed