“Role modelling” – 4

Build your ‘PRICE’—Products, Resources, Innovations, Commerce, and Economy.

This article captures the essence of structures in starting and sustaining a business. In no particular order, the four business pillars which are pivotal to business success are as follows:

Social structure—Relationship

Administrative structure—Leadership

Financial structure—Ownership

Economic structure—Entrepreneurship

In specific orders, particularly as it relates to the topic – “ROLE Modelling” and the acronym ‘SAFE’ used to illustrate the four business structures, the proxy for each can be used to form another acronym—ROLE: Relationship, Ownership, Leadership and Entrepreneurship.

A business is as safe as its Social, Administrative, Financial and Economic (SAFE) pillars. The most important role of a business entrepreneur is to create a safe haven for business success by modelling strategic and quality Business Relationship, Leadership, Ownership and Entrepreneurship (ROLE).

Business stability comes from a structured foundation. When entrepreneurs build and model SAFE structures, they create a sustainable, adaptable, and growth-oriented business.

Now, let’s break it down one after the other. In no particular order, the four business structures illustrated above are the drivers of sustainable business practices. However, typically and specifically, a business starts with the economic structure, followed by financial, administrative and social structures. Exceptions to this order are not unexpected due to business dynamics.

Breaking Down ROLE Modelling (Economic structure) in Business:

Economic structure (Entrepreneurship) — Entrepreneurship is a vibrant and essential branch of economics—it brings the subject to life by showing how ideas, risk-taking, and innovation shape entire economies.

In economics, entrepreneurship falls under the study of factors of production, alongside land, labor, and capital. It’s considered the driving force that organizes these resources to create value. An entrepreneur identifies opportunities, takes on calculated risks, and mobilizes resources to produce goods or services, often filling gaps in the market and fueling economic development.

Within economics, entrepreneurship also intersects with:

Microeconomics, by analyzing how individual entrepreneurs make decisions under constraints.

Macroeconomics, by examining how entrepreneurial activity influences growth, employment, and national output.

Development economics, where entrepreneurship is often championed as a catalyst for reducing poverty and fostering inclusive growth in emerging economies.

Within the entrepreneurial economy, entrepreneurship can be broadly classified into Micro-entrepreneurship and Macro-entrepreneurship:

Micro-entrepreneurship refers to the act of starting and running a very small business, often with minimal capital, limited staff (sometimes just the owner), and a localised or niche market. It typically involves self-employment and is especially common in developing economies or among individuals seeking flexible, independent work.

Some common traits of micro-entrepreneurs include:

Running small-scale operations like tailoring, food vending, hairdressing, or repair services.

Using personal savings or small loans (like microfinance) to start the business.

Focusing on serving local communities or underserved markets.

Micro-entrepreneurship is often a powerful tool for poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment, and grassroots economic development. It creates jobs not only for the entrepreneur but sometimes for others too, especially in areas where formal employment is limited.

Macro-entrepreneurship refers to entrepreneurial activities that operate on a large scale, often impacting entire industries, regions, or national economies. Unlike micro-entrepreneurs who run small, localized businesses, macro-entrepreneurs create ventures with broad reach, significant capital investment, and wide economic influence.

These entrepreneurs often:

Launch large businesses or conglomerates.

Employ hundreds or thousands of workers.

Innovate on a national or global scale.

Influence policies, market trends, or economic structures.

Think of individuals like Elon Musk or Aliko Dangote—figures whose ventures transcend local markets and help shape the global economy.

Undertaking responsibilities is the beginning of productivity. The entrepreneurial economy is everything about intellectual productivity, intellectual property and industrial property. Innovation-driven entrepreneurship is the passion and capacity to turn a creative idea into a business opportunity. It is the inspiration to take an idea from indoors (home-based creativity) to industry (market-based opportunity).

Entrepreneurship isn’t just a business venture; it’s a mindset. It transforms individuals from passive participants in the economy into active creators of value, solutions, and growth.

Intellectual productivity is the ability to generate novel concepts, solve problems, and adapt. It is a powerful currency in the 21st century. When combined with intellectual and industrial property protections, it gives entrepreneurs the tools to not only safeguard their innovations but also scale them confidently into the wider market.

What’s particularly amazing about creativity is that it often starts at home: tinkering in small spaces, experimenting with digital tools, drawing on local culture, solving day-to-day problems. That kitchen-table idea can end up shaping industries, if given the right conditions such as access to capital, mentorship, policy support, and a culture that values innovation.

‘PRICE’ is a framework for thinking about how entrepreneurship fuels economic growth:

P — Products

At the heart of entrepreneurship is value creation. Products are what entrepreneurs deliver to solve problems, meet demands, and improve lives. These can be physical goods or digital services. Strong entrepreneurial ecosystems nurture product development through access to design tools, prototyping spaces, and customer feedback loops.

R — Resources

Resources cover the inputs—human talent, natural materials, capital, and information. Entrepreneurs thrive when they can access skilled labour, infrastructure, mentorship, and financing. Efficient use and redistribution of resources increase productivity and reduce waste across the system.

I — Innovations

Innovation is the engine of differentiation. It involves introducing new processes, technologies, or ideas that disrupt or enhance existing markets. A thriving economy supports R&D, celebrates creativity, and provides platforms for testing and scaling innovations.

C — Commerce

Commerce drives exchange and market connectivity. Entrepreneurs depend on access to markets—local and global—and on legal and financial systems that facilitate trade, investment, and scaling. Digital platforms, mobile payments, and streamlined logistics play a huge role here.

E — Economy

This is the bigger picture—the outcome of entrepreneurial activity. A vibrant economy fosters increased job creation, wealth generation, and upward mobility. Entrepreneurship not only builds GDP, but also resilience, adaptability, and inclusive growth.

A mono economy is no economy

Diversifying an economy isn’t just about stability—it’s about opening up opportunities for innovation, job creation, and long-term sustainability. Countries that have successfully transitioned from mono economies to more varied ones often experience more inclusive growth and better resilience against economic downturns.

A multi-product economy is one of the hallmarks of multinationals. Multinational corporations (MNCs) thrive on operating in a multi-product economy because it aligns beautifully with their global scale and strategic ambitions. Here’s why it’s such a defining trait:

Diversification for Stability:

· Producing and selling multiple products spreads risk. If one product line underperforms in a region, others can compensate.

· This shields the company from market volatility and shifting consumer demands.

Market Penetration and Reach:

· Different markets have unique needs. A multi-product portfolio allows MNCs to tailor offerings per region—think spicy snacks in India, mild flavors in the UK.

· It opens up multiple revenue streams across sectors—tech, consumer goods, healthcare, etc.

Economies of Scale:

· Producing various goods often allows companies to use shared infrastructure, distribution channels, and marketing resources.

· This reduces unit costs and boosts profitability across product lines.

Innovation and Competitive Edge:

· A broader product base fosters R&D that crosses over—advances in one area might spark breakthroughs in another.

· It helps build powerful brand ecosystems, like how Apple connects phones, tablets, wearables, and services.

