Rivers govt reaffirms commitment to STEM education, technological advancement

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education as a strategic tool for developing human capital and preparing young people for the demands of an evolving global economy.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo Wokoma, said STEM education goes beyond classroom instruction, as it equips young people with critical thinking, problem-solving and innovative skills needed to thrive in the modern world.

Dr Wokoma stated this in Port Harcourt when members of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), Rivers State Branch, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said Governor Siminalayi Fubara recognised that the future of economic development depended largely on quality education, scientific discoveries, technological innovation and digital transformation.

According to him, the state government is committed to creating an enabling environment for young people to acquire relevant scientific and technological knowledge to prepare them for emerging opportunities.

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“Rivers State Government believes that empowering its young population with scientific and technological knowledge is essential to preparing them for future opportunities and positioning the state as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurial development,” he said.

The SSG added that sustained investment in STEM education would strengthen the state’s human capital base and equip the next generation with the competencies required to contribute meaningfully to economic growth and technological advancement.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Peter Nwagor, commended STAN, Rivers State Branch, for its dedication to nurturing young minds, promoting innovation and encouraging academic excellence.

Nwagor urged the association to sustain its contributions to science education and assured its members of the Ministry of Education’s continued collaboration and support.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of STAN, Rivers State Branch, Dr Ibifiri Pollyn, expressed appreciation to the state government for its continued partnership with science teachers.

She said the collaboration had contributed to efforts to build a more productive, responsible and self-reliant teaching workforce while improving learning outcomes across schools in the state.

Pollyn also presented two students from Government Secondary School, Orominike, D-Line, Port Harcourt, who emerged third-place winners at the National Science Project Exhibition.

She also presented Dr Gladys Chikere, a science teacher who secured second position in the teachers’ category at the 2026 STAN National Annual Conference held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Describing the achievements as a testament to the potential of Rivers State students and teachers, Pollyn said their performance had brought honour to the state.

“Their achievements are a source of pride to Rivers State Government and a demonstration of the potential of our science teachers and learners,” she said.