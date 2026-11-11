LP chieftain calls for probe into alleged moves to influence Ogun PDP Court case

National Vice Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), South-West, Arabambi Abayomi, has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to investigate alleged moves to influence the ongoing Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship case before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Abayomi told newsmen in Abuja that a senior lawyer had been approached to facilitate a favourable judgment in the case slated for judgment on Friday.

He said the allegation required urgent investigation to safeguard judicial independence and prevent actions capable of compromising the integrity of the court process.

The LP chieftain also raised concerns over the authenticity of membership records allegedly submitted by former Ogun State Governor, Ladi Adebutu, in his legal challenge against the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exclude him from the list of governorship candidates for the 2026 election.

According to Abayomi, INEC’s counter-affidavit in the pending suit disputed the membership records presented by Adebutu’s camp.

He claimed that a flash drive submitted by the former governor’s camp contained about seven PDF files with membership serial numbers reaching 33,104, whereas the electronic registers initially submitted to INEC on April 22, 2026, contained records ending at 19,308.

He further alleged that membership serial number 1536, which was attributed to Adebutu in an affidavit filed in support of the suit, actually belonged to another individual identified as Lugboso Sunday Seun.

Abayomi also claimed that searches conducted by INEC using the membership registers originally submitted to the commission did not produce Adebutu’s name.

He argued that the alleged discrepancies raised serious questions about the credibility of the membership records and the accuracy of statements contained in the affidavit supporting the legal challenge.

The Labour Party official consequently urged the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate whether any offence relating to the making of false statements under oath had been committed.

The legal matter followed INEC’s exclusion of Adebutu and his running mate from the final list of governorship candidates released on October 10, 2026.

Abayomi attributed the commission’s decision to alleged non-compliance with Section 77(5)-(7) of the Electoral Act 2026, which provides for the submission of political parties’ membership registers ahead of their primaries.

He maintained that the allegations surrounding the membership records and the reported attempt to influence the court deserved thorough investigation in the interest of electoral integrity and public confidence in the judiciary.