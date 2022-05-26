Rivers governorship race: I have not withdrawn ―  Abe

Against the backdrop of news of his withdrawal from the governorship race in Rivers State, following his non-participation in the Rivers APC governorship primaries, Senator Magnus Abe has insisted that he is still in the race for the Brick House.

Abe made the clarification on Thursday following the news that he and his supporters had boycotted the governorship primaries of the APC in Rivers State.

While agreeing that he boycotted the exercise, the former Senator representing the Rivers South-East said that his actions were in tandem with his statement not to be part of any process that would not accept the outcome of any process that is not just, fair, equitable and that is not inclusive.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the sidelines of the Rivers APC governorship primaries, Abe declared; “I have received a lot of messages saying that I have withdrawn from the primaries of the All Progressives Congress, that is not true. I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw”.

“What is being set up today is a charade. Everybody knows that in a delegate election if you are not included in how the delegates are chosen if the process of choosing the delegates is not inclusive, is not transparent and is not fair, the outcome of what the delegates will do cannot be any different from the process that produces them”.

“As I stated at the beginning of this whole thing when I declared, I said I will not accept the outcome of any process that is not just, fair, equitable and that is not inclusive.





“The indirect primaries being conducted today by the former Minister of Transportation and his cronies in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, clearly does not meet that standard, and for that reason why I decided not to participate, not to withdraw out of respect for the party, I want to say clearly that I will not accept the outcome neither will I be bound by it.”

He, however, reassured Rivers people that he would be part of the governorship election in the state come March 2023.

“Let me say this clearly, there will be an election to elect a governor for the people of Rivers State in March next year as in other parts of this country. And it will be the responsibility of the Rivers people to choose the governor that will superintend the affairs and activities of all of us.

“What I will say to Rivers people is that I, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, will be on that ballot and Rivers people will have the opportunity to choose who shall lead our dear state moving forward.

“No one individual, however powerful, however well connected, however wealthy will decide for all of us. You will have that opportunity to decide who our next governor will be and I, Magnus Abe will be on the ballot,” Abe declared.

