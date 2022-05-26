El-rufai names new commissioner nominee, appoints advisers

Kaduna State Government has appointed new Special Advisers, and officials of commission, including a nomination to the State Executive Council, in his continuous efforts to invigorate governance and inject fresh ideas into the administration.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has nominated Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, who is the current Administrator of Birnin Gwari local government, as commissioner of Local Government.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Thursday, recalled that ‘’Hajiya Umma was the Director-General of the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority before her posting to Birnin-Gwari.’’

Mr Adekeye clarified that she has been nominated to replace Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad who resigned to pursue political aspirations.

The Special Adviser further said that Abdullahi Muhammad Ibrahim is the new Administrator, Birnin Gwari Local Government, adding that he has been replaced as ‘’Special Adviser- Political Matters by Rt. Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, the immediate past Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.’’

Murtala Dabo who is the new Special Adviser, Economic Matters, is a former banker, who ‘’has served in several roles in the government since 2015,’’ the statement further said.





According to Adekeye, Murtala was most recently, ‘’chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and he will be succeeded in that role by Mohammed Jalal, currently a permanent commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.’’

The statement further said that Francis Danladi Kozah has been moved from the Assembly Service Commission to the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) as Secretary, while Dr Jibrin Sanusi Alhaji is the new Secretary of the Assembly Service Commission.

