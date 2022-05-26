New FUTA VC takes office, unfolds agenda

The new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji, has promised to work towards ensuring further development of the institution and consolidate its leading position in the comity of global universities.

Oladiji, the first female Vice-Chancellor of the 40-year-old university, was inaugurated on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

In her inaugural speech, she said “My major area of focus will be deepening of research, expansion of the university, (introduction of) new academic programmes and infrastructural development.”

She also promised to intensify capacity building and staff development as well as improve internally generated revenue.

She called for cooperation and support, saying that her ultimate aim is to deliver a rebranded FUTA at the end of her five-year tenure.

Professor Oladiji saluted the tenacity of the governing council led by the pro-chancellor, Dr Godknows Igali, for the painstaking effort that culminated in her appointment as the vice-chancellor and promised not to let the council and the university down.





She also acknowledged the effort of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape; former Vice-Chancellors, principal officers, professors and other members of the Senate, staff and students for their contributions that have ensured that FUTA stands tall among other universities.

While describing her emergence as divine, Oladiji enjoined her co-contestants to join her in building and developing the FUTA brand.

In his address, the pro-chancellor and chairman governing council, Ambassador Godknows Igali, described Oladiji’s assumption of office as the dawn of a new day in the life of FUTA.

He also assured that the process that threw up Oladiji as the Vice-Chancellor was “methodical, thorough and transparent.”

Dr Igali admonished the new VC to hit the ground running so as to sustain the legacy of excellence FUTA is known for.

In his valedictory address, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fuwape, appreciated the support, encouragement and reliability he enjoyed from the council chairman and other members, including the management team, staff and students while leading the university.

He urged all to extend the same hand of fellowship to his successor, whom he wished a peaceful and successful tenure.

The registrar, Mr Richard Arifalo, congratulated the council chairman and the selection team on the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor and also congratulated Professor Fuwape for the successful completion of his tenure.

