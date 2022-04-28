Rigasa: The forgotten community

Rigasa is a friendly environment as opposed to some erroneous claims by some media stations that probably lack professionalism in journalism. The community has the largest share in terms of economic, political and socioeconomic contributions of any community to Kaduna State. The settlers of the community are among the top contributors of GDP to the state government.

The community is a sub-urban settlement within a very close proximity to Kaduna metropolis; it is estimated to have more than a million people. It also hosts villages: Danmani, Nariya, Makera, Mashi, Hayin Malam Bello, Sabon-garin Rigasa, Kwate, Mai-giginya, among others. More so, the community has the largest public basic school in sub-Saharan Africa, initiated by His Excellency, Nasir Ahmed Elrufai. Also, it hosts the Kaduna-Abuja train station. It is believed that Rigasa has important dignitaries. However, you may be stunned to hear some shocking revelations that Rigasa is backward politically, socioeconomically and infrastructurally.

It is indisputable that the community is the most populous ward in Nigeria. But one reality that is most disgraceful is that it has no federal hospital, no modern market by the state or federal government, no bank, no company, no state or federal parastatal; it has only one primary health care center.

In addition, the government must note that many makeshift bridges along some major roads in the community are damaged and need to be fixed. Associations in the community had filed many reports to the former minister of environment (now minister of agriculture) before he left the ministry of environment, but all these efforts were to no avail.

It is very unfortunate and shameful to note that our representatives: senators, federal representatives, chairmen, and state representatives have done nothing or little on developing the community. They neglect us, and consequently beat about the bush in addressing the problems of the community. Some of our people show lackadaisical attitude towards the yearnings and aspirations of our dear community. Owing to the fact that they cheerfully collect peanuts from the representatives during elections, they are forced to pine in silence. Thus, one may be right to say that their hypocrisy is galling.

Rigasa is in dire need of banks, primary health care centres and modern markets. Daura road drainage should be fixed; roads like Makera, Danmadami and Abuja road also need urgent attention. It is high time everything was done to rescue our community from the underdevelopment being faced.





Abdulazeez Alhassan, axeexx67@gmail.com