RevolutionPlus property launches second quarter CSR project, empowers 100 widows

As part of its commitment to humanity and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the management of RevolutionPlus property under the Chris Onalaja Foundation (CBOF) gave back to 100 widows in Lagos on Monday, May 24, 2022.

The event was held at its mainland headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos and various items were given to the widows. The event was also in celebration of the birthday of the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr Bamidele Onalaja.

The Executive Director of RevolutionPlus Property, Tolulope Onalaja, in her opening address said the CSR projects were borne out of the passion of the CEO, Mr Onalaja for humanity. Mr Bamide Onalaja would also re-iterate that his actions were spurred by a spiritual command that he embarks on humanitarian projects beyond his company’s vision of granting affordable housing to all.

In a chat with Friday Treat, he said, “It was a spiritual command by God that I do this. Today, in our third year, we have empowered over a thousand families by giving direct and indirect assistance in form of trainings, grants, equipment, gifts and our free-school programme for underprivileged children. We will not stop. God has empowered us to empower others and I am happy to do it”.

During the presentation of gifts to the beneficiaries, 40 grinding machines and 20 sewing machines were given to the selected widows.

Also, 40 other widows were trained in soap making and given certificate of participation. They were given the sum of N50,000 each as start-up capital for their soap business.





The beneficiaries appreciated the company and it ‘Sexecutives for the initiative noting that widows are some of the neglected in the society.

Mrs Okanlanwo, one of the beneficiaries while appreciating the company prayed that the company will continue to soar higher. She added that, “this sum of N50,000 will go a long way in starting my soap making business and I will be able to cater for my children.”

CBOF which is the CSR arm of RevolutionPlus Property started in 2019 with empowering 10 widows with the sum of N100,000 each as startup capital after their skill acquisition and training.Since then, over 750 widows have enjoyed the benefits of the foundation and have been trained in various skills.

The Foundation also built and launched three schools in various locations in Lagos State including Ikorodu, Wasimi and Makoko. The primary school, located in Ikorodu and named TolDel is tuition-free with children in the community enjoying free education from nursery till primary level.

The 2022 first quarter of the CSR project was held in February where over 150 widows were trained in skills acquisition programme and given cash reward as start-up capital.

