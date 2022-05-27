Big Brother is back!

Ahead of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion starting on June 2, Plaqad has unveiled the second edition of the Big Brother Naija Report. An emerging global marketing and public relations technology company, Plaqad, has been ahead in offering paid content management, influencer engagement and media intelligence services to brands worldwide.

Against the backdrop of the popular reality show, the Big Brother Naija report, released at the recent Nigerian Entertainment Conference, provides valuable insights into the public perception of the famed reality TV show, its impact on the youth culture in Nigeria and the Nigerian economy.

The show, already set to return to screens for its seventh season, has been a substantial economic driver creating jobs, increasing brand awareness and consumer purchase for brands. The BBNaija season 6 show created up to 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In this new report, it was revealed that 64 per cent of viewers admitted that the show provided emotional and mental satisfaction to them post-pandemic. Also, 75 per cent of ex-housemates say that participating in BBNaija helped them achieve some of their life goals.

Additionally, it was reported that 57 per cent of respondents say that seeing a brand sponsor the show influenced their patronage of the brand.

Fifty three per cent of the respondents also believe that BBNaija is a more reliable route to success than a university degree.





The BBNaija show is a rallying point for family and friends who enjoy adult entertainment. For instance, the report shows that 71.7 per cent of respondents watch the show communally with family and friends.

According to Plaqad’s founder, Ayeni Adekunle, the report was derived from primary and secondary statistics sources and comprised qualitative and quantitative research methods.

“In step with our culture of due diligence, we leveraged technology to give a comprehensive report on this famed show. Using varied research methodologies, we can provide a robust report that will be a reference point in economic and socio-cultural discourse. The BBNaija Report is documented proof that the popular reality show is a giant marketing machine that enables brand viability and opportunities for talent and entrepreneurial development,” Ayeni said.

Big Brother Naija is a Nigerian reality television series based on the Big Brother television franchise. Featuring between 12 and 20 contestants, the show assembles competitors in an isolated house who vie for huge cash prizes and gifts worth over $100,000 while each housemate races against eviction from the house based on votes from the viewers. The show has had six successful seasons, with the sixth reunion starting on June 2 and auditions already underway for the seventh season.

