The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has asked the Federal Government to reserve old price of fuel until an agreement is reached between the trade unions and government.

TUC said their demand is the decision of the Congress’s National Executive Council, arising from a long deliberation on fuel subsidy removal issues and demands of them at the last meeting between labour and government.

Comrade Festus Osifo, the TUC president who said this when he briefed journalists in Abuja on Friday, added that government’s reaction on their demands and the outcome of the scheduled meeting between the Federal government and labour on Sunday will determine their next line of action in regards to industrial action.

“During our last meeting with the representative of the Federal government, they gave us a list of what they think they can do and they demand from us what our thinking is and what we want them to do.

“We told them that we will go discuss with our organs and get back to them. We have met and out NEC has directed us on what to present to them and one of the things that government should return the price of fuel to the old price pending when agreement is reached.

“The rest of the demands of TUC will be made known after we present it to them. So after the presentation and discussion with them on Sunday, their reaction will now determine what we will do,” the TUC President said.

