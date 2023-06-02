The outgone 9th Lagos State House of Assembly has disclosed that the 9th Assembly passed a total of 46 bills, 120 resolutions in four years.

The 9th Assembly was inaugurated on June 7, 2019 and was declared ended by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on June 2, 2023, during Valedictory session.

Obasa, in his speech, said that the Bills had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery in Lagos State.

He added “I am happy to say that this House prided for being above common standards of excellence has left no stone unturned in its collective resolve to sustaining good governance in Lagos State through robust legislative agenda despite the constraints imposed on it by COVID-19 pandemic era.

“Of note, I recall that on Friday, June 7, 2019, during my acceptance speech as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, I announced my legislative agenda, which included promoting and strengthening legislative institutions from the State to the Local Government; establishing an Institute for Legislative Studies and Research; reviewing old laws in order to bring them up to date, particularly laws that establish agencies and parastatals that are no longer viable.

“As we close this chapter, I am proud to say that all mentioned above have been touched holistically. My pledged goal to build a legislative and research institute is on the right course following the passage of the bill for a law for the establishment of the Institute for Legislative Studies and Research in 2022. This institute, similar to the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, will provide capacity building for members and staff of this noble House to discharge their duties of lawmaking and oversight seamlessly”.

Obasa thanked the lawmakers for their support, saying that their spirit of unity, collaboration, and determination to make Lagos a better place was inspiring.

He added “As we close the 9th Assembly, let us remember that our work is not yet done. For those of us who are not returning, our successors will inherit the baton from us, and it is our duty to ensure a smooth transition and provide them with the necessary guidance and support. For the returning members, let us share our experiences and wisdom with the new colleagues so that we may continue and exceed the standards we have achieved.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together during the 9th Assembly. We have built upon the foundation for a brighter future for Lagos State, and I have every confidence that the legacy we leave behind will endure. Let us cherish the memories we have created, the lessons we have learnt, and the friendships we have forged”

