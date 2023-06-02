Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi has said the legal team of the party and its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi may bungle the case with their many excuses.

He pointed out that the representation by their legal team, whom he alleged were hired with about N3bn to represent the party and its presidential candidate, have not been tactful in their representation.

According to Arabambi, the continued drawback occasioned by the failures of the legal team representing the Labour Party and its candidate would cost the party the case.

His words: “All of you here who have been following this case can recall that the day we had altercation in court with Abure’s group, INEC announced that Peter Obi could not pay for CTC form EC08 and other documents to be for the election.

“That now compelled them to only present only thirty per cent of the materials they would need for the hearing at Election Petition Tribunal.

“How would any right thinking person go to an election tribunal with only thirty percent of your documents where not all of them would be accepted or agreed to be tendered by other political parties?

“Three days ago, they said two of their counsels were sick and yesterday they could not even file a single process with the array of SAN with Obi.

“This is what we have been saying that they are just trying to hoodwink the public, deceiving the OBIdients and giving them false hope that they have something at the tribunal.

“It’s evident from the attitude displayed by them when they wrote a letter to INEC that Obi could not pay N1.5 million.

“Who are they deceiving? Counsels were sick? Just two out of how many of them and they stalled a court process when time is already against our party.

“Yesterday (Thursday) the court had to give them a stand down of ten minutes to file their process. They came back and they could not do anything.





“You heard what the court told them. That they are wasting the time of the court and that they are not serious.”

Arabambi said the pronouncement by the court has confirmed the earlier fears of the Lamidi Apapacs group of the Labour that the legal team were not out to prosecute the case and secure victory for the Labour Party and its Presidential candidate.

“The court has confirmed our fear. We raised this alarm from the onset which was widely published and we have been vindicated as Labour Party.

“That was why we have consistently maintained that Obi is not serious. He came into the party with nothing. He didn’t fund the election, he didn’t fund the party, he didn’t do anything for the party. He only came to mess up the entire process and to deceive Nigerians that he has something to offer to them.”

It says the Apapa-led group has filed three notices of appeal for a stay of execution of the judgment at the Benin High Court, delivered on the 26th day of May 2023, where the court order the NWC of the party under Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa not to act on the suspension made by the ward 3 executives.

