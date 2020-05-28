Revenue generation: Nasarawa govt. to lease abandoned property ― Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said his administration has commenced the leasing of government property under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, for effective management and revenue generation.

Tribune Online reports that Governor Sule stated this on Thursday in Lafia during a media briefing to mark his first year in office.

The governor said that his administration had decided to lease some of the moribund assets and property to enable government rake in funds from those with the potential to generate revenue.

“So for this reason, we came up with what we can do with some of our abandoned assets and we decided that all the abandoned assets that have the capacity to generate revenue for the state will be leased out.

“Government is not good at running businesses; it has no business in business because it does not make money from such businesses; any business you don’t make money from is not a business,” he said.

Governor Sule commended the state Economic Strategy Committee for driving the economy of the state through useful ideas in promoting businesses as well as wooing investors into the state.

He said his administration would continue to provide a conducive business environment for investors to come to the state.

On the building of a modern bus terminal in Karu Local Government area, Sule said that the project had the capacity to boost the revenue base of the state, adding that two firms had already indicated interests in managing it after completion.

The governor also noted that the government had taken steps to review the state’s economy, owing to what he called the devastating impact of COVID-19.

According to him, the pandemic has affected the economy more than it has done to the health sector. (NAN)