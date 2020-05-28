Plateau PDP sets up reconciliation committee

The Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State has inaugurated a reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.

This is just as the vice-chairman of party, Hon. Amos Gombi said for genuine reconciliation to take place there must be justice and equity.

Tribune Online recalls that PDP in the state has been in crisis and has been factionalised since the national secretariat of the party set up a Caretaker Committee to pilot affairs of the party for the next three months. Those opposed to the arrangement consequently set up a parallel state caretaker committee.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Reconciliation Committee, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Yakubu Chocho said there is the need to reposition the party ahead of the state congress and 2023 election, adding that in spite of what transpired in the last general election, PDP in Plateau remains a force to be reckoned with.

“Our duty is to reposition the party and make it one big family that it used to be. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau State. There was no reason not to win the 2019 election but it was lost due to reasons now known to all of us. We have to bury our differences and work towards the progress of the party,” he said.

He debunked the notion in some quarters that the party in Plateau State was divided and factionalised, adding that the reconciliation committee is expected to meet various stakeholders and report to the party within the given stipulated time.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Dalyop Machan said the struggle for political space in any political setting was normal but added that it must be done within the stipulated guidelines and constitution of the party.

However, the state vice-chairman of the caretaker committee, Hon. Amos Gombi who walked out of the meeting with the local government chairmen of the party said there must be justice and equity for a political party to make progress.

Explaining why he walked out of the meeting on Thursday at the party secretariat, Hon. Gombi said there were those not elected in the last local government congress at the meeting and wondered why they were allowed to be part of the meeting.

“The meeting was not properly constituted, I staged a walkout because I saw somebody who was not supposed to be part of the meeting representing Kanke and Jos North local governments. In Kanke the congress elections were inconclusive while in Jos North there was no election. For this reason, nobody should parade himself as chairman until elections are conducted.

“There must be justice and equity, it is abnormal to admit those not elected into the meeting or those whose tenure had expired. For the reconciliation to work, the right things must be done. That is my reason for walking out of the meeting,” he said.