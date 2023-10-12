The lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, Francis Fadahunsi on Wednesday charged Nigerians to go back to farm to solve the current economic problems confronting the country.

The Lawmaker made charge at the closing ceremony of vocational training for 200 residents of the Osun East Senatorial District he put together in conjunction with the Nigeria Public Complaints Commission.

According to him, the importance of agriculture is indispensable in every circle and described it as the backbone of any given society which must be embraced by every Nigerian to get themselves delivered from the bad economy.

Fadahunsi stressed that Agriculture plays a vital role in the growth of any country and its development arguing that the economy of many countries in the world depends solely on agriculture.

He stressed that, through Agriculture, people in any given society get themselves fed through the growing of crops, and specialisation in livestock like rearing of cows, chickens and sheep that also serve as another source of food for human beings.

Senator Fadahunsi who however maintained that the purchasing power of Nigerians and the need to grow the local economy has made it mandatory for people to patronise local products.

“Since efforts of various tiers of government to provide solutions to the myriads of economic challenges facing the country have not yielded expected results, Nigerians must readjust their consumption pattern by producing the basic food items that they need, as they patronise only products manufactured locally.”

“All tiers of government are coming up with various strategies to solve the country’s economic challenges, but unfortunately, the impact of their efforts are not being felt by the people yet.

“That is why I am suggesting to Nigerians to embrace agriculture if only to feed yourself and family, it is important we start growing our food. More importantly, let’s all start using only products we manufacture here in Nigeria. We should reduce cravings for imported goods to survive this harsh economy.”

On the vocational training, Fadahunsi,

represented by his Legislative Assistant, Mr. Femi Fadipe, charged those trained in conversion of fuel powered generators to gas, shoe, bag and soap making amongst others to be productive in their immediate environments and add value to their people.

Aside from this, he expressed optimism that, with the acquired practical knowledge from the training, the society would be more virile and a worthy living one.

He however advised them to re-train others in the society to make them self-reliant and at the same time equipped them with practical knowledge to face challenges.

