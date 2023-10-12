The Police have arrested two female Polytechnic undergraduates for allegedly killing a nightclub owner during a sexual escapade.

The suspects, Joseph Joy Adanma and Vandora Oreoluwa Favour had during sex, tied Mr. Adeniyi Ojo, stole his phones and other belongings, and killed him.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of Force Intelligence Tactical Team and that of Intelligence Special Tactical Squad in a recent operation.

According to him, the suspects were tracked through meticulous investigation and apprehend in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Adanma Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

According to her, they attempted to steal from the deceased, who wanted to have sex with her and her friend, Favour Vandora Davies, but in the process, the man died.

The suspect said that she got her friend involved in the attempt to steal from the deceased when he requested to have sex with her.

According to her, the initial idea was to lure him to have sex with them in his car, believing they would find money in the car.

She, however, said they eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretence of having a sex rump, adding that when the deceased attempted to shout, they covered his mouth with a handkerchief, but the deceased objected to mouth covering.

The suspect later covered his mouth with a pillow, leading to his death; according to her, they didn’t know that the man was dead when they left with his phone, saying they thought he was pretending to be asleep.

The suspects, however, expressed regret for their actions.

"How We Killed Club Owner" – Murder Suspects Give Shocking Account

