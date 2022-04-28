Russia-Ukraine war: Nigerian students to continue studies online, other varsities — FG

Hope has risen for Nigerian students who were forced out of the Ukraine because of the war with Russia as the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja said they will continue their studies online and physically in other universities that have offered admission to those willing.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, revealed this during the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary, who joined the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, for the briefing, noted that apart from universities who have started virtual classes since the conflict ensued, others institutions in neighbouring states (with similar curricular to Ukraine’s) have offered Nigerian students admission to complete their studies.

He said, however, that all admission processes must be done through the Nigerian missions to be sure that interested students were previously enrolled into various programmes in Ukraine.

Aduda said: “Some universities have continued their classes online. But also, some universities in neighbouring countries such as Romania have reached out to us to offer placement to our students who want to continue their studies physically.

“However, all processing must be done through that Nigerian Missions. That’s the only way these nations can know that the students were in Ukraine.





“Education desks are being set up in our missions and the government is happy to help get them (students) get placement in universities that have offered to help.

“The forms will be available to students. A lot of students are being taken in. In Romania some universities have opened their hostels to Nigerian students fleeing the war to continue their studies.”

Details later …