Resumption of tertiary institutions

THERE is no gainsaying that our youths and students have been at home and all schools shut down since March as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country and the world at large.

At a time like this when governments across the globe and our country Nigeria are easing lockdown and reopening agencies and the economy, there is the need to reopen the gates of our shut campuses.

The concern and welfare of our wards in higher institutions should be our priority and this should be paramount to all and sundry.

The only way to reduce social vices amidst our youths is the reopening of our campuses, so as to reduce gangsterism, stealing and not to give room for them to be used for electoral malpractices and violence in the forthcoming Ondo and Edo gubernatorial elections.

Parents are currently afraid of their wards engaging themselves in social vices because they are now largely idle.

Government must ensure fumigation of campuses, proper use of nose masks, and no gathering of more than 50 people. We should do more in curbing the spread of the coronavirus on our campuses by ensuring that all precautionary measures are adhered to and all safety methods observed.

All the students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the various institutions should have a medical document of clearance to show that they are free from coronavirus from recognised hospitals.

Institutions must have security guards to make sure the new system is adhered to by the students. The mode of being clustered like mushroom as being done before should be addressed in all institutions.

We must adopt the new system of social/physical distancing and spacing of students.

However, stakeholders should be concerned and must ensure they work together with the government for the progress of our wards irrespective of political affiliation.

Zaccheus Banwo, Oru-Ijebu, Ogun.

