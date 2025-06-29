Respect (I)

Respect is an indispensable ingredient to making our lives count.

“In successful relationships, there are certain qualities that stand out and allow for ongoing trust and humble collaboration. One of the most important relational traits that can be both given and received is respect.

A desire for respect is often found in a variety of settings—at home, the workplace, the mirror, with friends, and more. And just like the golden rule of treating others the way we wish to be treated, being polite and courteous is a two-way street. Truly respecting other individuals is key when it comes to creating and maintaining healthy connections.” Kelsey Pelzer

“Respect is the cornerstone of a fulfilled life and a peaceful world. In my journey, I have found that the principle of respect is broken down into three essential components—respect for myself, respect for others, and respect for the world, which has the power to effect significant transformation.

The first principle is respecting oneself. To give my best in every situation and stay committed to my responsibilities, I had to respect myself first. This respect was manifested in my unyielding dedication to my roles, whether as a diligent soldier, a supportive peer in grad school, or a responsible project leader. It is because I respected my commitments, and thus myself, that I was able to earn respect, trust, and opportunities in return.

Respect for others is the second transformative principle. A memorable moment on my way to work embodied this principle: I made way for a car in the crowd, which happened to be driven by my company’s senior manager. I didn’t know who was in the car, but I respected their need to pass. In return, I received unexpected appreciation from the manager. It’s a simple instance that shows how respect for others, regardless of how small or trivial it might seem, can bring about meaningful, positive connections.” Dean Park

We cannot make a headway in life if we are not respected—held in high esteem by people. Respect is not demanded but earned.

Respect is not automatic. We must engage in certain things and disengage in certain things for respect to be in place.

Respect many times is a seed. When we plant seeds of respect, we will reap a harvest of respect. Respect begets respect.

TO BE CONTINUED.

