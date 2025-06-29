Reps caucus mourns late Dantata

Members of the House of Representatives, under the aegis of Parliamentary System of Government Caucus, on Sunday, expressed grief over the demise of the late philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata who died at the age of 94.

The Caucus in a statement titled: ‘Memory of a Statesman: Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s enduring legacy in support of Parliamentary Reform’, co-signed by its Chairman, Rep. Kingsley Chinda and Spokesman, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, eulogised the virtues of the late Dantata for supporting the proposed bill seeking her adoption of Parliamentary System of Government in Nigeria.

“It is with profound sorrow and deep respect that we, the promoters of the Parliamentary System of Government in the House of Representatives, mourn the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a titan of industry, philanthropy, and patriotism whose contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development will endure for generations.

“Alhaji Aminu was not just a business magnate or elder statesman; he was a living archive of Nigeria’s evolution, a witness to our colonial past, a participant in the struggle for independence, and a custodian of the ideals that shaped the First Republic. His life embodied the values of hard work, integrity, and quiet but decisive influence in national affairs.

“When our group visited Alhaji Aminu in February to seek his counsel and support for the movement to return Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government, we were received not just with the warmth of an elder, but with the keen intellect of a man still deeply committed to the future of his country. He listened attentively, offered historical insights grounded in experience, and most importantly, endorsed our efforts both morally and materially.

“His support was not merely symbolic. It reflected his deep conviction that Nigeria must retrace its steps to a more accountable, cost-effective, and inclusive system of governance, reminiscent of the First Republic era he had experienced firsthand. His endorsement gave our mission greater legitimacy and reminded us that the struggle to reform Nigeria’s governance structure is not a generational fad but a historical responsibility.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s passing marks the end of an era. Yet, in his death, we find renewed inspiration to carry forward the torch of democratic reform that he so firmly believed in. We are consoled by the legacy he leaves behind, not just in the tangible institutions he built, but in the ideals he upheld throughout his life.

“As we honour his memory, the Parliamentary System of Government Support Caucus in the House of Representatives remains resolutely committed to advancing the necessary constitutional alterations that will enable Nigeria’s return to a parliamentary system of government. This vision reflects the aspirations of many well-meaning Nigerians and reaffirms our belief in a governance structure that promotes greater stability, accountability, and representation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate, and indeed the entire nation that mourns the loss of a rare patriot. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus.

“May we, in his memory, find the wisdom to stay true to our principles and the courage to pursue the Nigeria he believed was still possible.”

