Murder case: Victim’s family writes Zamfara gov, demands justice

The family of Lauwali Magaji Yandoto, a victim of alleged murder, has written to the governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, demanding justice over the delay in the prosecution of the suspect.

In a letter addressed to the governor and copied to the Attorney General of the state by representative of the family, Anas Lauwali Magaji, the family of the deceased said the case has been abandoned, calling on the state government to revisit the case and prosecute the suspect for justice to prevail.

The letter was received by the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state on June 24, 2025.

“It’s been over a year since the suspect was arrested and investigated by the Zamfara State Police Command in August 2024. However, despite prima facie evidence established against him, the defendant was granted bail due to the Office of the Attorney General’s failure to prosecute.”

The family has now appealed to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, to intervene and ensure the defendant is prosecuted.

“We are calling on the Governor to use his good office to ensure justice is served,” said Anas Lauwali Magaji, a representative of the family. “We have been patient for too long, and it’s time for the law to take its course.”

The family’s plea has sparked concerns about the effectiveness of the state’s justice system. Many are questioning why the prosecution has been delayed for so long.

The Zamfara State Government has yet to respond to the family’s appeal. However, the people of Zamfara State and beyond are watching to see if justice will be served.

