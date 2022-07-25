Residents lament as new Soro cattle market under lock six months after completion

Residents of the Soro village of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State have lamented over the continued locking of the ultramodern cattle market constructed by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in Soro village of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State as the market is yet to be commissioned and put to use, six months after completion.

Investigations by our correspondent who visited the village revealed that the edifice which cost several millions of Naira was an intervention by the NEDC based on the request of the member representing Darazo /Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Mansur Manu Soro as part of his Constituency project.

It was further revealed that the project became necessary in order to create a space needed for selling and buying of cattle far away from the main market which holds every Saturday and believe to be one of the biggest markets in the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that the present site for the cattle market is small and choked up just as it has become a danger zone for the people who have their houses around the present area.

Information gathered reveals that some cows would run berserk on market days and attack innocent people, particularly children, a development that had led to a loss of lives in the past.

Worried by the trend, the member included a new market far away from people in his Constituency project proposal for 2020 which was approved and NEDC was approached for the execution.

The modern market has all the facilities needed which include an abattoir, veterinary clinic, boreholes for regular water supply, restaurants, lockup shops, drive-in for trailers and a cattle loading point as well as a standard Mosque.





For safety, there is provision for a security post as well as a strongroom where money can be kept for safety after the transaction.

Speaking with our correspondent, Mallam Umar said they were happy when the project was started and commended the government for it but was surprised that though it has been completed, it is yet to be put to use.

Another resident of Soro, Ali Ahmed called on the concerned authorities to as a matter of urgency, open the new cattle market in order to save lives because according to him, there is no market day that people will not be injured either by a cow or hit by a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the project was supposed to have been commissioned and opened for use in December 2021 which was the date given to the contractor by the NEDC for completion and handing over.

However, a visit to the market revealed that the place may not be opened for use anytime soon because erosion has almost washed away the culvert that links to the market.

Most of the residents of the village though applauded the government for the project, they demanded that quality work should be done and the place opened for use without further delay.

During a visit to the project site recently, Mansur Manu Soro expressed happiness that the project was aimed at reducing the rate of accidents in the present site of the market, every market day, noting that many lives had been lost in the place.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak to NEDC Bauchi over the project proved abortive as they claimed that no one is authorized to talk to the press on any official issue.