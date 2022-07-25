Students evacuated as FG orders closure of FGC Kwali over bandits attack

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Students of the College, have been evacuated from their hostels following an attack on a nearby community.

It was gathered that parents trooped to the school on Monday morning to evacuate their children from the College located at Sheda village.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu was said to have given the directive in the early hours of Monday morning, saying the closure became necessary following a security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages – in the suburbs of Kwali Area Council – which also threatened FGC Kwali.

Director Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, quoted the Minister as saying that the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation.

Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their NECO examinations.

The Minister has also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestall any security breach in their schools.

