Tems trends after featuring on Black Panther trailer

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, is trending for featuring in the trailer of the hotly anticipated Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
In the trailer, she is heard singing a sample of Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry song.
Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, rose to international fame after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 hit song Essence and has since gone on to win several awards including most recently America’s BET award for Best International Act.
The first Black Panther film, released in 2018, was a huge international success and is listed as one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
It is a superhero film set in a fictional African nation, called Wakanda.
