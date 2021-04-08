Resident doctors’ strike: FG says house officers paid by end of Wednesday

The Federal Government on Wednesday said House Officers in Federal Government teaching hospitals and federal medical centres (FMC) across the federation would have received their payment by end of Wednesday.

According to the Minister, of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, though some of the house officers were recruited outside the quota allocated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and some recruited between January and March when there was an embargo on selective recruitment by teaching hospitals and FMCs, amnesty was granted to all to be paid in line with the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Ngige added that the Federal Government has not only substantially met the seven-point demand by NARD, but has also demonstrated transparency in their implementation.

To this end, Ngige held that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had lost all moral and legal ground to continue its seven- day-old strike and should call it off. The minister said: “The House Officers have started receiving their payments in the Federal Government teaching hospitals and federal medical centres across the federation. I spoke with the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) as well as with two chief medical directors of teaching hospitals on Wednesday morning and they confirmed payment to house officers.

“By the close of work on Wednesday, all would have been paid as the officers at the office of the AGF worked even during the public holidays to this effect.

“We have also abolished benching in training as well as stopped the deduction of N15,000 per month from the salaries of house doctors for accommodation. We directed the refund of the deductions and the entire money is now paid to the house doctors.”

