Ethiopian Airlines records 91% three months’ on-time performance above industry average

ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group has announced that it has reached 91 per cent On-Time Performance of all global flight departures for the last three months while the industry average stands around 85 per cent.

The airline has also operated a total of 18,385 flights in January, February, and March in which it has scored 91 per cent on-time departures.

Commenting on the feat, Ethiopian Airline Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam declared “We have recognised from our customers’ feedback that the COVID-19 Travel Requirements, and especially the expiry of Negative PCR Test certificates by many countries after 72 hours, have made on-time flight departures and smooth connectivity more important than ever in the past. As a result, our winning team has made it its top priority and achieved record levels of flight punctuality.

“As a customer-centric airline, we make a substantial investment to enhance our customer service. When customers choose Ethiopian, we make sure that they get the best possible experience with us including arriving to their destinations on time. The last three months have been extraordinarily productive in terms of efficiency in our flight operation. I am proud of my colleagues who are committed to eliminate any inconvenience for our esteemed passengers.”

On-Time Performance refers to an airline departure or arrival that occurs within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. Punctuality is of paramount importance for passengers as delay or cancellation affects their itinerary and makes passengers incur extra costs.

