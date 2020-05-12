COVID-19: Nigeria records 146 new cases, total now 4,787

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,787.

The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its verified Twitter handle and website.

“On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4787 cases have been confirmed, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 146 new cases are reported from 20 states; 57-Lagos, 27-Kano, 10-Kwara, 9-Edo, 8-Bauchi, 7-Yobe, 4-Kebbi, 4-Oyo, 3-Katsina, 3-Niger, 2-Plateau, 2-Borno, 2-Sokoto, 2-Benue, 1-Gombe, 1-Enugu, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Ogun, 1-FCT, 1-Rivers,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

146 new cases of #COVID19; 57-Lagos

27-Kano

10-Kwara

9-Edo

8-Bauchi

7-Yobe

4-Kebbi

4-Oyo

3-Katsina

3-Niger

2-Plateau

2-Borno

2-Sokoto

2-Benue

1-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Ebonyi

1-Ogun

1-FCT

1-Rivers 4787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 959

Deaths: 158 pic.twitter.com/vlqzSxqacq — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 12, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari, APC Betrayed Almajarai, Poor Nigerians ― PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely betrayed almajarai and other downtrodden, poor and vulnerable Nigerians after using them to get into power in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged… Read full story

Unpaid Salaries: Polytechnic Staff Seek Akeredolu’s Intervention

Staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State have called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu to intervene in the crisis in the institution, over the non-payment of their salaries for six months by the management of the institution… Read full story

I Rejected N8m To Promote Bleaching Creams, Says Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khafi Kareem

A former housemate of reality show, Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem, on Monday, May 11, spoke on how she rejected the sum of N8 million for promotion of bleaching creams from a company producing them. Khafi, who had a brush with her employer, the British Metropolitan Police, for taking part in the reality show and who… Read full story